Grimes sets release date for Miss_Anthropocene, unveils new song “So Heavy”: Stream

Grimes, photo by Philip Cosores

Grimes is finally ready to unveil her long-awaited album: Miss_Anthropocene will arrive on February 21st, 2020 via 4AD.

As the latest preview of the forthcoming release, Grimes has unveiled a track called “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth”. There are actually two versions to choose from: a four-minute radio edit dubbed the “Algorithm Mix”, and an extended six-minute “Art Mix”. Take a listen to both below.



“So Heavy” follows September’s “Violence”, along with last year’s “We Appreciate Power”, which may or may not land on the new record. Back in March, Grimes shared a demo of “Pretty Dark” from an upcoming AR Musical she’s been working on when she isn’t in her two-to-four-hour shift in the deprivation tank.

Miss_Anthropocene serves as the long-awaited follow-up 2015’s Art Angels. We consider it one of the best albums of the last decade, Grimes thinks it’s a “piece of crap”.