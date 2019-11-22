Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in This Lifetime Tour” wraps up with $584 million in ticket sales

Guns N' Roses, photo by Amy Harris

Guns N’ Roses ended their mega-successful “Not in This Lifetime Tour” earlier this month in Las Vegas, putting the wrap on a three-and-a-half-year run. When it was all said and done, the trek raked in $584.2 million, making it the third-highest-grossing tour of all time.

According to Billboard, Guns N’ Roses played 158 concerts since launching the tour in April 2016, with 5,371,891 tickets sold. Of course, the tour owed its massive success to the reunion of classic members Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan, who hadn’t all shared the stage together in more than 20 years.



The GN’R tour is only surpassed by Ed Sheeran’s “Divide Tour”, which grossed $775 million, and U2’s “360° Tour”, which took in $736.4 million.

(Read: Slash Plays Lead Guitar on New Ozzy Osbourne Song “Straight to Hell”)

Now that Guns N’ Roses have wrapped up the tour, they are expected to hit the studio to record their first album since 2008’s Chinese Democracy — and first LP of original material featuring Axl, Slash, and Duff since the 1991 Use Your Illusion albums. As Slash told us back in the spring, the band would be “focusing on getting a new record done” once the tour ended.

In the meantime, Slash just appeared on a new Ozzy Osbourne song, playing lead guitar on the track “Straight to Hell”. The track is the second single released from Ozzy’s upcoming album, Ordinary Man, which features Duff McKagan on bass throughout the LP.