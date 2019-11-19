Gwen Stefani announces 15th anniversary reissue of Love.Angel.Music.Baby

Gwen Stefan's Love.Angel.Music.Baby

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Gwen Stefani’s solo debut, Love.Angel.Music.Baby. To celebrate, the No Doubt singer has announced a reissue of the album.

Chris Gehringer of Sterling Sound remastered the album in preparation of its reissue, due out on November 22nd via Interscope Records.



Along with the album’s reissue, Stefani has announced a limited-edition merchandise collection inspired by Love.Angel.Music.Baby. All of this is available to purchase on Stefani’s website.

Stefani will perform a medley of songs from Love.Angel.Music.Baby on the November 26th episode of The Voice. She’ll then continue her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood with a new series of dates in February.

Revisit Stefani’s video for “Hollaback Girl”: