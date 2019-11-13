Hall and Oates announce 2020 tour dates

Daryl Hall and John Oates

Daryl Hall and John Oates have confirmed their first tour dates for 2020.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo have five shows on the docket. Most notably, they’re set to play Madison Square Garden on February 28th, featuring Squeeze and KT Tunstall in support.



Other dates are scheduled in Hershey, PA; Indio, CA; and Mashantucket, CT.

See the specifics below, and get tickets here.

Appearing on Kyle Meredith With… last year, Oates discussed the possibility of new music from the band. “I wouldn’t rule anything out at this point,” he responded. “The thing is, in this day and age, making an album together is not something either of us are interested in.”

Hall and Oates 2020 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center ^

02/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^#

03/21 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino

05/15 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

05/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

^ = w/ Squeeze

# = w/ KT Tunstall