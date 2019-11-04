Harry Styles, photo by Tim Walker

Harry Styles has announced his sophomore album. The record, called Fine Line, will be released on December 13th via Columbia. That means there’s barely a month to go until there’s a new album from the former One Direction member.

Styles broke the news on his Instagram, writing, “FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13.” He paired the announcement with a fish eye photograph of himself in high fashion clothing while (presumably) someone else’s hand in a black latex glove reaches out towards him. Maybe it’s representative of a theme on the album, maybe it’s just the album cover, or maybe it’s about the influence this year’s Met Gala had on him. Read into it however you may. See the post in all its ’90s-throwback glory below.



(Read: 10 Boy Band Songs That Don’t Suck)

There’s a chance Fine Line will be more psychedelic than anything Styles has done in the past. Speaking previously with Rolling Stone, he said he recorded his sophomore album in six weeks at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios. During those recording sessions, they would “do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine.” Then again, he also said it’s his “toughest” and “most soulful” music to date, so who knows!

Fine Line will arrive just over two years after Styles’ last album, his long-awaited self-titled debut. His comeback isn’t entirely unexpected though. After all, Styles released a new song called “Lights Up” earlier this year, and he’s set to both host and perform on Saturday Night Live later this month. It seems safe to assume he will perform a new song or two during the show, but who knows what tricks he’s got up his very puffy sleeve.