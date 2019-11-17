Harry Styles pulls double duty on SNL, debuts new song “Watermelon Sugar”: Watch

Harry Styles on SNL

Harry Styles pulled double duty on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both its host and musical guest. He became the 35th musician who also appeared as host during SNL’s 45 season run.

In support of his forthcoming album Fine Line, due out on December 13th, Styles performed the lead single “Lights Up” and debuted a song called “Watermelon Sugar”.



Watch both performances, as well as various sketches starring Styles, below. One particular highlight saw Styles portray the human version of a dog named Doug and sing alongside his loving owner Joan (played by Aidy Bryant). Other sketches saw Styles play an intern going on a lunch run to Popeye’s, a coked-up airline pilot, and the social media manager for Sara Lee.

Next year, Styles will embark on an extensive tour in support of Fine Line. Get your tickets to the upcoming dates here.