Harry Styles announces world tour

Harry Styles, photo by Tim Walker

Harry Styles has scheduled a massive tour in support of his latest album, Fine Line.

Taking place between April and October 2020, the “Love On Tour” consists of dates in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and Europe. According to a press release, additional shows in South America, Australia, and Asia will be announced shortly.



In the UK and Europe, Styles will be joined by King Princess. Meanwhile, Jenny Lewis (!) will open each show of Styles’ North American leg.

See the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning November 22nd. You can find tickets to all of Styles’ upcoming dates here.

Styles’ new album, Fine Line, is out on December 13th. This weekend, he’ll pull double duty as the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Harry Styles 2020 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham ^

04/17 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena ^

04/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

04/22 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

04/23 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

04/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

04/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro ^

04/29 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

05/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

05/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

05/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

05/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

05/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

05/10 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena ^

05/11 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

05/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

05/15 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour ^

05/16 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

05/18 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

05/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

05/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

05/27 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

05/28 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^

05/30 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

05/31 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

06/03 – Moscow, RU @ Megasport Sport Palace

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

06/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

06/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

07/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

07/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

07/19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

07/21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

08/01 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

08/06 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center *

08/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

08/11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

08/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

08/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

08/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

08/29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

08/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

09/29 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey #

10/01 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG #

10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Outdoors) #

^ = w/ King Princess

* = w/ Jenny Lewis

# = w/ Koffee