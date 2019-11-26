Faith No More, System of a Down, Deftones to headline Hellfest 2020

Pictured: Mike Patton, Serj Tankian (Amy Harris), Chino Moreno (Phillip Cosores)

Hellfest is an annual heavy metal and hard rock festival taking place in Clisson, France.

Faith No More, System of a Down, and Deftones headline the 2020 installment of Hellfest, which goes down June 19th-21st. Other notable acts include Judas Priest, Incubus, Korn, BABYMETAL, Deep Purple, The Offspring, Killing Joke, Social Distortion, Mastodon, Meshuggah, Sepultura, Body Count, and Baroness.



Also confirmed are Opeth, Volbeat, Mayhem, Electric Wizard, Suicidal Tendencies, Down, Abbath, Mono, L7, OM, High on Fire, Pelican, Black Mountain, Elder, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Darkness, The Hu, At the Gates, The Black Dahlia Murder, Periphery, Ghostmane, Code Orange, Infectious Grooves, and Death DTA, among others.

You can find more info on Hellfest 2020 at the festival’s website. Tickets are available for purchase here.