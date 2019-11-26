Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Faith No More, System of a Down, Deftones to headline Hellfest 2020

The French event also promises Judas Priest, Incubus, Korn, BABYMETAL, Deep Purple, The Offspring, and more

by
on November 26, 2019, 3:52pm
1 comment
Hellfest 2020 lineup
Pictured: Mike Patton, Serj Tankian (Amy Harris), Chino Moreno (Phillip Cosores)

Hellfest is an annual heavy metal and hard rock festival taking place in Clisson, France.

Faith No More, System of a Down, and Deftones headline the 2020 installment of Hellfest, which goes down June 19th-21st. Other notable acts include Judas Priest, Incubus, Korn, BABYMETAL, Deep Purple, The Offspring, Killing Joke, Social Distortion, Mastodon, Meshuggah, Sepultura, Body Count, and Baroness.

Also confirmed are Opeth, Volbeat, Mayhem, Electric Wizard, Suicidal Tendencies, Down, Abbath, Mono, L7, OM, High on Fire, Pelican, Black Mountain, Elder, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Darkness, The Hu, At the Gates, The Black Dahlia Murder, Periphery, Ghostmane, Code Orange, Infectious Grooves, and Death DTA, among others.

You can find more info on Hellfest 2020 at the festival’s website. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Hellfest 2020 lineup

Previous Story
Neneh Cherry issues 30th anniversary deluxe edition of Raw Like Sushi
Next Story
Dropkick Murphys to headline six Boston area shows during St. Patrick’s Day week
1 comment