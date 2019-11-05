High Water Fest: Wilco, Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff to lead 2020 lineup

Brittany Howard at Austin City Limits 2019, photo by Amy Price

The 2020 lineup for High Water Festival has been unveiled. Curated by Shovels & Rope, the fourth annual festival takes place April 18th-19th at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Wilco, Brittany Howard, and Nathaniel Rateliff will headline the festival alongside Shovels & Rope. Other confirmed acts include Sharon Van Etten, Mavis Staples, Angel Olsen, Rufus Wainwright, Drive-By Truckers, Andrew Bird, Delta Spirit, Strand of Oaks, The Felice Brothers, and more.



Tickets to High Water Festival 2020 go on sale beginning Thursday, November 7th. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

