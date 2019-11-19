Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan shares new song “Now That I’m Back”: Stream

Frances Quinlan, photo by Julia Khorosilov

Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan is set to release her solo debut, Likewise, early next year. Having previously shared the lead single “Real Thing”, she’s today delivered another preview of the album with “Now That I’m Back”.

The new track is aswoon with bedroom synthesizers, an early morning daze as the sun begins to creep through the blinds. Then, for a brief moment, Quinlan peeks out the window as romantic guitars and shakers prelude the additional layers in the song’s final third.



Speaking of “Now That I’m Back” in a press release, Quinlan said,

“Compromise is often required for the survival of most relationships. I was thinking about my struggles with compromise for the sake of understanding someone outside myself. It’s a long road, I think this song just portrays the start of it. Love is always around, even as great chunks of time drift from us and we inevitably find ourselves altered and wonder how we got to this place. I frighten myself with thoughts of love disappearing from my life, or of my hardening as a person. I’ve had some odd chapters over the last few years. I think this song came out of one of them.”

In addition to the new track, Quinlan has expanded her 2020 tour schedule supporting Likewise, including a run at South by Southwest. Find the full schedule beneath the “Now That I’m Back” visual, and get tickets here.

Likewise is out January 31st via Saddle Creek.

Frances Quinlan 2020 Tour Dates:

01/19 – Chicago, IL @ Tomorrow Never Knows Festival at Sleeping Village +

01/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop at Swedish American Music Hall #

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir #

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater #

03/06 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret #

03/07 – Victoria, BC @ Copper Owl #

03/11 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library #

03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project #

03/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

03/16-21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

+ = w/ Indigo De Souza

* = w/ Ben Gibbard

# = w/ Mary Lattimore

Below, revisit Hop Along’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… alongside Wye Oak and Middle Kids.

