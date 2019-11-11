In This Moment announce 2020 North American tour with Black Veil Brides

In This Moment have announced a 2020 North American tour featuring support from Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black.
The trek, dubbed “The In Between Tour”, will keep the bands on the road for roughly two months. It will kick off March 24th in Orlando, Florida, at the House of Blues, and run through a May 17th date in Morrison, Colorado, at the legendary Red Rocks. View the full itinerary below.
In This Moment have been teasing news of their seventh studio album, Mother, and the tour press release reveals that there’ll be a single in early 2020, with the LP set to arrive in the spring.
Meanwhile, Black Veil Brides are touring to promote their fifth studio album, Vale, which arrived in 2018. “BVB ARMY! We are back with a Vengeance!,” the band said in a statement regarding the tour.
Tickets for In This Moment’s 2020 tour will go on sale Friday, November 15th, at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. You can also grab tickets here.
In This Moment 2020 Tour Dates with Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black:
03/24 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues
03/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces
03/28 — Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center
03/30 — Richmond, VA @ The National
03/31 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
04/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/03 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre
04/04 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Ballroom
04/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/07 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/09 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
04/10 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
04/11 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
04/13 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
04/14 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
04/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
04/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live
04/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
04/19 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)
04/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre
04/23— Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
04/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
04/25 — Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center
04/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
04/28 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
05/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
05/02 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort
05/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/06 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
05/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
05/08 — Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre
05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/13 — Calgary, AL @ MacEwan Hall
05/15 — Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
05/16 — Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
05/17 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre