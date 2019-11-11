In This Moment announce 2020 North American tour with Black Veil Brides

In This Moment

In This Moment have announced a 2020 North American tour featuring support from Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black.

The trek, dubbed “The In Between Tour”, will keep the bands on the road for roughly two months. It will kick off March 24th in Orlando, Florida, at the House of Blues, and run through a May 17th date in Morrison, Colorado, at the legendary Red Rocks. View the full itinerary below.



In This Moment have been teasing news of their seventh studio album, Mother, and the tour press release reveals that there’ll be a single in early 2020, with the LP set to arrive in the spring.

(Buy: Tickets to In This Moment’s Upcoming Shows)

Meanwhile, Black Veil Brides are touring to promote their fifth studio album, Vale, which arrived in 2018. “BVB ARMY! We are back with a Vengeance!,” the band said in a statement regarding the tour.

Tickets for In This Moment’s 2020 tour will go on sale Friday, November 15th, at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. You can also grab tickets here.

In This Moment 2020 Tour Dates with Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black:

03/24 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

03/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

03/28 — Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center

03/30 — Richmond, VA @ The National

03/31 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

04/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/03 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre

04/04 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Ballroom

04/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/07 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/09 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

04/10 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

04/11 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

04/13 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

04/14 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

04/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

04/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

04/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

04/19 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

04/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

04/23— Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

04/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

04/25 — Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center

04/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

04/28 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

05/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

05/02 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort

05/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/06 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

05/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

05/08 — Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/13 — Calgary, AL @ MacEwan Hall

05/15 — Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

05/16 — Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

05/17 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre