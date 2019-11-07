Iron Maiden announce 2020 “Legacy of the Beast Tour” dates

Iron Maiden, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Iron Maiden will continue their “Legacy of the Beast Tour” in 2020 with an extensive run of newly announced dates. The shows will take place in Australia, Japan, Europe, and more.

“We’ve had a fantastic time on the Legacy tour so far, and the reaction everywhere to the stage show and all the crazy props (and Eddie!) I get to play with has been phenomenal,” said singer Bruce Dickinson. “The whole band has been having such fun we’re really excited to bring this production to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, The Philippines, Israel and Dubai and to come back to Europe and reach even more of our fans there.”



The 2020 tour kicks off May 1st in Perth, Australia, and runs through a July 25th show in Barcelona, Spain. Killswitch Engage will provide support on the Australia and New Zealand gigs, while the non-festival European shows will primarily feature Airbourne, as well as Disturbed, Avatar, Alter Bridge, Within Temptation, and Lord of the Lost.

Iron Maiden have already mounted successful European, North American, and South American legs of the “Legacy of the Beast Tour”, which launched back in May 2018. See our review and gallery of the tour’s stop in Brooklyn, New York, this past July.

In other news, Iron Maiden are celebrating 25 million pints sold of their Trooper beer. To mark the occasion, the band and Robinsons Brewery are issuing a new 12-bottle collection box featuring six different Trooper flavors.

See the full list of 2020 “Legacy of the Beast Tour” dates below, and pick up tickets at the band’s website or at this location.

Iron Maiden 2020 “Legacy of the Beast Tour” Dates:

05/01 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena *

05/03 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre *

05/05 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre *

05/07 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena *

05/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena *

05/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *

05/16 – Manila, PH @ Pulp Summer Slam ^

05/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Pia Arena MM

05/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Pia Arena MM

05/22 – Osaka, JP @ Venue to be announced

05/27 – Dubai, AE @ Coca-Cola Arena

05/30 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Bloomfield Stadium !

06/05-07 – Tampere, FI @ Rockfest ^

06/09 – Bremen, DE @ Buergerweide $

06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Rhein-Energie Stadium #

06/13 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival ^

06/15 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic Festival ^

06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting ^

06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival ^

06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuehne #

06/25 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival ^

06/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium %

06/30 – St Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace +

07/02 – Moscow, RU @ VTB Arena – Dynamo Central Stadium +

07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy **

07/07 – Prague, CZ @ Sinobo Stadium #

07/09 – Weert, NL @ Evenemententerrein %

07/11 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Defense Arena ^^

07/16 – Wiener, AT @ Stadium Open Air #

07/18 – Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #

07/20 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park #

07/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Estadio Nacional ##

07/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium ##

^ = festival

* = w/ Killswitch Engage

! = w/ Orphaned Land

# = w/ Airbourne and Lord of the Lost

$ = w/ Disturbed and Airbourne

% = w/ Alter Bridge and Airbourne

+ = w/ Airbourne

** = w/ Within Temptation and Lord of the Lost

^^ = w/ Airbourne and Avatar

## = w/ Within Temptation & Airbourne