J. Cole to release new album, The Fall Off, in 2020

J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye

J. Cole is already teasing his next album’s release date. The record, titled The Fall Off, will arrive sometime in 2020. It’s the official follow-up to his 2018 solo LP, KOD.

During his headlining festival set at this weekend’s inaugural Day N Vegas, J. Cole ran a faux political campaign ad onstage to promote the album, reports XXL. In it, a narrator voiceover brags about Cole’s talent, positioning him as a political figure of sorts, before flashing the words “The Fall Off” in a graphic akin to a campaign slogan.



“A man whose humility knows no bounds,” says the narrator. “A man whose pen is so potent, each word of his verses reportedly cost $2,000. We need someone with big ideas and bold solutions. An expert in diplomacy. A candidate that can heal the inter-generational war… Vote The Fall Off for 2020.”

Perhaps this isn’t news to detail-oriented fans given the outro to KOD was called “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’)”. Regardless, it’s exciting to know we could be hearing new solo J. Cole songs as soon as a two months from now. Watch the ad teasing the release date below.

Cole’s recently released Revenge of the Dreamers III, his newest Dreamville compilation featuring Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. It’s available to stream right now.