The disastrous saga known as Fyre Festival seems to be finally coming to a close, at least for Ja Rule. A judge has officially cleared the rapper’s name in regards to a lawsuit surrounding the ill-fated fest.

In case you missed the two scathing documentaries, back in 2017, Ja Rule partnered with Billy McFarland to co-found a wildly luxurious festival in the Bahamas. With the average ticket running between $4,000 and $12,000 and promises of performances from artists like G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer, Blink-182, and Migos, attendees flocked to the private island. What they found were piles of trash, catered meals consisting of plain bread and cheese, and news that many artists had canceled their appearances.



The co-founders were hit with a $100 million dollar class-action lawsuit, of which Ja Rule was initially cleared from back in July (via Uproxx). However, McFarland’s lawyers argued that the rapper held equal responsibility and knew the festival would fail. Last week, the judge denied the attempt to bring him back into the mix (via AllHipHop), concluding that Ja Rule was not privy to the issues that ultimately led to the festival’s demise, including McFarland’s shady financials.

With Ja Rule officially free from the legal mess, it remains uncertain as to whether the rapper still intends to actually stage another updated Fyre Fest, though the organizer behind KAABOO Cayman couldn’t have more bluntly advised against it.

Meanwhile, McFarland is currently serving a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to fraud. He’s apparently handwriting a memoir, currently titled Promythus: The God of Fyre.