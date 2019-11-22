Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Jack Black, HAIM, Yo La Tengo contribute to all-star holiday album Hanukkah+: Stream

Also featuring covers and original songs from The Flaming Lips, Loudon Wainwright III, Watkins Family Hour, and more

by
on November 22, 2019, 12:16am
0 comments
stream Hanukkah+ holiday album all-star Jack Black (photo by Philip Cosores), HAIM (photo by Kimberley Ross), Yo La Tengo (photo by Colin McLaughlin)
Jack Black (photo by Philip Cosores), HAIM (photo by Kimberley Ross), Yo La Tengo (photo by Colin McLaughlin)

Inspired by Yo La Tengo’s annual run of Hannukah shows, the all-star holiday album Hanukkah+ is now available to stream. The 12-track LP includes covers and original songs by Yo La Tengo themselves alongside Jack BlackHAIM, and more. Listen to it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Hanukkah+ was produced and curated by Randall Poster, who reached out to Jewish and non-Jewish musical friends alike to help celebrate the Festival of Lights. The result is a holiday compilation that sees Black contributing a version of the traditional tune “Oh Hanukkah”, HAIM covering Leonard Cohen’s hymn-like “If It Be Your Will”, and a Yo La Tengo original called “Eight Candles”. Other new songs include The Flaming Lips-penned “Sing It Now, Sing It Somehow”, Loudon Wainwright III’s “Eight Nights A Week”, and Adam Green’s track “Dreidels of Fire”. Alex Frankel, Buzzy Lee, Tommy Guerrero, Watkins Family Hour, and Craig Wedren also feature on the LP.

Speaking of how their annual eight-night residency at New York City’s Bower Ballroom inspired the collection, Yo La Tengo said in a statement, “When our old friend Randy Poster asked us to contribute to an album of Hanukkah songs he was putting together, we were kind of stumped. As non-practicing Jews (and non-Jews), truthfully the holiday has little meaning for us (that’s the meta joke behind Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah shows), but we were open to inspiration.”

(Read: Top Five Tips for Holiday Karaoke)

Hanukkah+ is available now as a digital download and will be out on vinyl December 13th via Verve Forecast. Pre-orders are currently ongoing.

Stream the full album below.

Hanukkah+ Artwork:

Hanukkah+ holiday album artwork

Hanukkah+ Tracklist:
01. Jack Black — Oh Hanukkah
02. Adam Green — Dreidels Of Fire
03. Yo La Tengo — Eight Candles
04. HAIM — If It Be Your Will
05. The Flaming Lips — Sing It Now, Sing It Somehow
06. Alex Frankel — Hanukkah In ‘96
07. Buzzy Lee — Give You Everything
08. Tommy Guerrero — Dedication
09. Loudon Wainwright III — Eight Nights A Week
10. Watkins Family Hour — Hanukkah Dance
11. Craig Wedren — Sanctuary
12. Jack Black — Chad Gadya (Passover Bonus)

Previous Story
Paul McCartney premieres new songs “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry”: Stream
Next Story
Billy Corgan reveals new solo album Cotillions: Stream
No comments