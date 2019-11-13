James Blake announces “Solo Piano” tour dates

James Blake, photo by Nina Corcoran

James Blake is getting back to the basics for an upcoming series of tour dates. The London crooner has announced a short run of intimate “Solo Piano” shows for next month.

Although he’s become known for his production-heavy, electronic arrangements, Blake will bring nothing but his piano and soulful vocals to both coasts of the US. He’s scheduled to perform a pair of concerts at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles in mid-December, followed by back-to-back gigs in Brooklyn.



Tickets for the “Solo Piano” shows go on sale this Friday, November 15th at 12 p.m. local time. They can be found on his official website, as well as here. These new dates come ahead of his Spring 2020 tour, which will take Blake all across South America and Europe.

Blake’s last proper album was Assume Form from earlier this year, though Consequence of Sound recently named his self-titled debut one of the best records of the 2010s.

James Blake 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Strong

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Strong

03/27 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/29 – Martinez, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

04/03 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

04/03 – Sopo, CO @ Festival Estero Picnic

04/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/15 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

04/17 – Prague, CR @ Archa Theatre

04/19 – Frederiksberg, DK @ K.B. Hallen

04/20 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

04/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

04/23 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04/24 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

04/25 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

04/27 – Barcelona, ES @ L’Auditori