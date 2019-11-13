James Blake announces “Solo Piano” tour dates

James Blake is getting back to the basics for an upcoming series of tour dates. The London crooner has announced a short run of intimate “Solo Piano” shows for next month.
Although he’s become known for his production-heavy, electronic arrangements, Blake will bring nothing but his piano and soulful vocals to both coasts of the US. He’s scheduled to perform a pair of concerts at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles in mid-December, followed by back-to-back gigs in Brooklyn.
(Read: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)
Tickets for the “Solo Piano” shows go on sale this Friday, November 15th at 12 p.m. local time. They can be found on his official website, as well as here. These new dates come ahead of his Spring 2020 tour, which will take Blake all across South America and Europe.
Blake’s last proper album was Assume Form from earlier this year, though Consequence of Sound recently named his self-titled debut one of the best records of the 2010s.
James Blake 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Strong
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Strong
03/27 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/29 – Martinez, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
04/03 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
04/03 – Sopo, CO @ Festival Estero Picnic
04/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
04/15 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
04/17 – Prague, CR @ Archa Theatre
04/19 – Frederiksberg, DK @ K.B. Hallen
04/20 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
04/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
04/23 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
04/24 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
04/25 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
04/27 – Barcelona, ES @ L’Auditori