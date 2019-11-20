Jason Momoa recruited death metal singer to vocally train him for new Apple TV+ series See

Jason Momoa in See, via Apple TV+

The new Apple TV+ sc-fi series See certainly endears itself to metalheads with scenes of violence, war, and dystopia. It turns out known metal fan and star Jason Momoa actually brought in death metal singer Oli Peters of Archspire to vocally train for his growls and war cries in the show.

Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) plays blind warrior Baba Voss, who leads a troop of warriors against an invading army in the pilot. As Baba rallies his forces, he busts out some convincing fast-paced death growls as part of an impassioned chant to inspire his army.



With See filming in Vancouver, Momoa reached out to Canadian technical death metal band Archspire, seeking vocal help from singer Oli Peters. Momoa caught on fast despite Peters’ signature style of uptempo growling. In addition to training Momoa, Peters also appeared in a cameo alongside Archspire drummer Spencer Prewett during the war cry scene.

“Jason has such an interest in music and has done aggressive acting scenes before, so he was a quick learner for this,” Peters told IndieWire. “We spent time getting him familiar with what the vocal style is and were messaging back and forth while Archspire was on tour. When we hung out on sets, in between takes I’d come over to him and we’d go over the lines together.”

(Read: Jason Momoa Says Aquaman Role Inspired by Tool and Metallica)

Momoa, whom Peters called “a fun metal dude,” has been outspoken about his love of heavy metal. In an interview with Metal Hammer, Momoa cited Metallica and Tool as inspirations for his performance in Aquaman, and Pantera as a thematic influence for 2011’s Conan the Barbarian. His role as Drogo in Game of Thrones was also pretty metal.

See is five episodes into its first season on Apple TV+. Check out an Instagram clip of Momoa doing vocal training with Peters, as well as a video of the Archspire song that inspired the actor, below.