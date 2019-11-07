Woody Allen (photo by David Shankbone) and Jeff Goldblum (photo by Debi Del Grande)

A few months back, Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she said she’d would work with Woody Allen “anytime” despite renewed interest in the sexual abuse allegations raised by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Farrow shot back on Twitter, and it now looks like she’ll have a new target, as Jeff Goldblum has also said he “would consider working with” Allen again.

Goldblum appeared in the filmmaker’s Annie Hall, and also credits Allen with convincing him to chase his passion for jazz music. Though they haven’t worked together since Annie Hall in 1977, Goldblum’s experience was apparently positive enough for him to overlook Farrow’s accusations. “I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Goldblum told i News. “I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too.”



Still, Goldblum added that he’s a supporter of #MeToo, he just doesn’t think there’s enough evidence to condemn Allen just yet — at least not in light of his filmography. “Even though I feel like this cultural shift [the #MeToo movement] is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire [Allen’s] body of work,” he said. “So I would consider working with him again, until I learned something more.”

Farrow first accused Allen of molesting her in 1992. Criminal charges were never filed, but interest in the allegations was revived in the wake of #MeToo’s rise. While Johansson and Goldblum have stood behind Allen, others have condemned him, with some of his former collaborators even donating their salaries from his films to anti-harassment organizations.

Allen has maintained his innocence, but Hollywood at large doesn’t much seem to believe him. Amazon had originally intended to distribute his latest feature, A Rainy Day in New York, which includes a sex scene between a 44-year-old man and 15-year-old girl. However, they shelved the film after the allegations resurfaced. Allen sued the company, and has since had the North American distribution rights returned. Meanwhile, the flick premiered in Poland and has seen release in a handful of countries worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, it’s made $11.6 million at the international box office.