All-time winningest Jeopardy! contestants to compete in primetime special

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time airs beginning January 7th

The three winningest contestants in Jeopardy! history will face off for the first time in a primetime special.

The multi-night tournament event, appropriately titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time”, will see James Holzhauser, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter competing against one another for a $1 million grand prize. The first contestant to win three games will be crowned the champion.



The tournament begins Tuesday, January 7th at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC, with subsequent episodes scheduled for the following Wednesday and Thursday. If necessary, additional episodes will air Friday and the following week (Jan 14th-16th).

Rutter ($4.6 million), Jennings ($3.3 million), and Holzhauser ($2.4 million) rank one, two, and three in all-time Jeopardy! winnings. Meanwhile, Jennings holds the record for most consecutive games won (74), while Holzhauser claims the title for highest single game earnings ($131,127).