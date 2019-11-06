Jessie Ware

UK pop singer Jessie Ware has returned with a brand new single. Entitled “Mirage (Don’t Stop)”, it serves as a preview of Ware’s upcoming fourth studio album. Take a listen below.

The house and club music-inspired track was produced and written by Benji B and Matthew Tavares, with additional contributions from Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford and Clarence ‘Coffee’ Jr.



Ware released her third album, Glasshouse, in 2017. In October 2018, she released a new song called “Overtime”, which she followed up in February with “Adore You”.