Jessie Ware returns with new single “Mirage (Don’t Stop)”: Stream

A preview of the UK pop singer's upcoming fourth studio album

on November 06, 2019, 10:05am
Jessie Ware "Adore You" new song music release album update
Jessie Ware

UK pop singer Jessie Ware has returned with a brand new single. Entitled “Mirage (Don’t Stop)”, it serves as a preview of Ware’s upcoming fourth studio album. Take a listen below.

The house and club music-inspired track was produced and written by Benji B and Matthew Tavares, with additional contributions from Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford and Clarence ‘Coffee’ Jr.

Ware released her third album, Glasshouse, in 2017. In October 2018, she released a new song called “Overtime”, which she followed up in February with “Adore You”.

