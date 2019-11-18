Trump sycophant Jon Voight to receive National Medal of the Arts

Jon Voight

It pays to be a Trump sycophant: the White House has announced Jon Voight as the 2020 recipient of the National Medal of the Arts.

Voight, of course, is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. He frequently posts Twitter videos calling Trump the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” and threatening civil war against liberals if they follow through with Trump’s impeachment. He also argues that Trump can’t possibly be racist because racism was “solved long ago”.



Now, Trump is rewarding Voight for his loyalty by honoring him with the National Medal of the Arts. He’ll be the first recipient of the award since Trump assumed office in 2017, according to The Associated Press. “Captivating audiences, he has given us insights into the richness of the human mind and heart,” the White House said of Voight in a statement announcing the honor.

Along with Voight, the White House will honor singer-songwriter Alison Krauss and author James Patterson for their contributions to the arts or humanities during an event scheduled at the White House on Thursday.