QOTSA’s Josh Homme guests on Joe Rogan Experience: Stream

Josh Homme on Joe Rogan Experience

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme appears as a guest on the latest episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Their free-wheeling two-hour-plus conversation that runs the gamut of topics, from Aztec and Mayan architecture, to Impossible Burgers, to discussions on manifestation and concepts proposed by Esther Hicks.

Homme also recounted his early days living in the desert and being bitten by a scorpion, explained why avoids the Internet and doesn’t criticism about his artwork experiences, and spoke about the influence Ween had on his own music making.



Watch the full episode below. In related news, Homme recently released two new volumes of Desert Sessions, and is open to the possibility of a new Them Crooked Vultures record.