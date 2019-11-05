Josh Homme on Them Crooked Vultures: “We all want to do another record”

Them Crooked Vultures

Another member of the rock ‘n’ supergroup Them Crooked Vultures has expressed his interest in getting the band back together. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme was asked about the status of TCV and responded by saying, “we all want to do another Vultures record.”

Ultimately, though, Homme said it’s on to Dave Grohl to get the band back together. “I think everyone has certain roles they play in the Vultures, and in all honesty, I feel like part of Dave’s role — since he got it together the first time by saying, ‘Hey, do you wanna try this?’ — I feel like that’s part of in his job description in Vultures. I have my various things that I’m supposed to do I think, but that isn’t one of them. But I’m always ready to be in Them Crooked Vultures again. I don’t chase, you know?”



“I think, ultimately, these things happen when they’re supposed to, and I don’t have much experience in forcing things to happen like that,” Homme added. “When you’re playing music, people come together because they want to and not from a sense of need or desperation. I think that’s the best reason to come together.”

For his part, Grohl remains open-minded to a TCV comeback. “Technically we’re still a band,” he said in an interview over the summer. “We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade, aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”

For now, Grohl is busy recording a new Foo Fighters album, while Homme just released a long-awaited new installment of his famed Desert Sessions. Meanwhile, the third and final member of TCV — Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones — recently formed a new band called Sons of Chipotle.

Them Crooked Vultures released their first and only album to date in November 2009. They toured extensively behind the release, but haven’t shared the stage since November 2010. Revisit the band’s performance of “Elephants” at Roskilde Festival 2010: