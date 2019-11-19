Menu
Julian Casablancas joins The Raconteurs for “The Modern Age”: Watch

Jack White and Julian Casablancas' first on-stage collaboration in 17 years

by
on November 19, 2019, 11:23am
Julian Casablancas joins The Raconteurs in Mexico City
A pair of early aughts rock legends shared the stage in Mexico City on Monday night. The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas made a surprise appearance during The Raconteurs’ show at El Plaza Condesa, joining the Jack White-led outfit for an encore performance of “The Modern Age”. Watch fan-captured footage below.

As best as I can tell, last night marked Casablancas and White’s first on-stage collaboration since The Strokes’ legendary August 2002 gig at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. At that show, White joined the band for a performance of “New York City Cops”.

The Raconteurs are wrapping up an extensive tour behind their comeback album, Help Us Stranger, with a few additional dates schedule for December. Meanwhile, Casablancas’ Strokes are reportedly close to putting out a new album of their own.

