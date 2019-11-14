Kacey Musgraves shares trailer for star-studded Christmas Show special: Watch

Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del in the Christmas Show special

Kacey Musgraves will soon gift fans with not one, but two seasonal treats. On November 29th, the country music star will release a star-studded, variety show-style Christmas special on Amazon Prime, in addition to a companion soundtrack album.

In anticipation, the Golden Hour artist has shared a festive trailer for the Christmas Show that’s sure to get viewers in the holiday spirit. The clip teases collaborative performances with Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Leon Bridges, as well as features cameos from Kendall Jenner, Fred Armisen, and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, who serves as the special’s official narrator.



For both the show and album, Musgraves and Del Rey are expected to cover “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, while the Grammy-winning country artist and Cabello will take on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”. Musgraves and Sivan’s joint effort is said to be an original tune titled “Glittery”.

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said in a press statement. She added,

“What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

On Wednesday night, Musgraves teamed up with Willie Nelson to cover “Rainbow Connection” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards.