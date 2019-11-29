Kacey Musgraves unveils Christmas Show soundtrack, featuring Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, and Zooey Deschanel: Stream

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, photo by Anne Marie Fox/Courtesy of Amazon Studios

As Kacey Musgraves unveils her new Christmas Show special on Amazon Prime, the country singer has also shared the accompanying soundtrack. Stream it in full below.

The collection of sweet holiday classics sees the country-pop singer teaming with a star-studded list of guests, including Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, and Leon Bridges. There are also a few originals, such as “Glittery” with Troye Sivan, a track that Musgraves previewed solo during a recent Fallon performance.



In a press statement, the Golden Hour artist expressed her excitement and inspiration for creating the special:

“What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

(Read: Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)

Stream the full album below, and watch Musgraves’ official special over at Amazon Prime (a trailer is underneath the streams). The singer also has a handful of tour dates ahead, and you can get tickets here.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show Artwork:

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show Tracklist:

01. Let It Snow (feat. James Corden)

02. Countdown (Dialogue)

03. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

04. Getting Ready (Dialogue) Lyrics

05. Present Without a Bow (feat. Leon Bridges)

06. Making a List (Interlude)

07. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (feat. Camila Cabello)

08. (Not So) Silent Night (feat. Fred Armisen)

09. Christmas Makes Me Cry

10. Amp It Up, Dan

11. Christmas Fail

12. Mele Kalikimaka (feat. Zooey Deschanel)

13. Cookies (Interlude)

14. Glittery (feat. Troye Sivan)

15. I’ll Be Home Intro (Interlude)

16. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (feat. Lana Del Rey)

17. Nana! (Interlude)

18. Ribbons and Bows (From The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show)