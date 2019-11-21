Kacey Musgraves debuts new holiday song “Glittery” on Fallon: Watch

Kacey Musgraves on Fallon

On November 29th, Kacey Musgraves will host her very own Christmas special. Airing on Amazon Prime, the variety-style Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show promises performances of classic Christmas songs, comedy sketches, and celebrity appearances from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Kendall Jenner, and more.

Musgraves served up a preview of the upcoming special by performing a new, original song called “Glittery” on The Tonight Show. On Christmas Show, Musgraves will be joined by Troye Sivan, but for last night’s performance on Fallon she sang it solo with the backing of her band.



The country star also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the upcoming special, her recent on-stage collaboration with Willie Nelson at the CMAs, and a variety of other topics.

Watch Musgraves’ debut performance of “Glittery” and her interview with Fallon below. In related news, Musgraves contributes a new version of “All Is Found” to the Frozen 2 soundtrack.