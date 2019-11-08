Kanye West unveils video for “Follow God”: Watch

Kanye West's video for "Follow God"

Kanye West has unveiled the video for “Follow God”, from his recently released album, Jesus Is King. The clip features Kanye and his father, Ray West, enjoying the scenery of Kanye’s 4,000-acre Wyoming ranch. Watch it below.

Kanye, who says he’s running for president in 2024, much to the delight of FOX News, recently performed another Jesus Is King track, “Closed on Sunday”, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



