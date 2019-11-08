Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Kanye West unveils video for “Follow God”: Watch

In which Kanye and his father enjoy the rapper's Wyoming ranch

by
on November 08, 2019, 2:08pm
0 comments
Kanye West's video for "Follow God"
Kanye West's video for "Follow God"

Kanye West has unveiled the video for “Follow God”, from his recently released album, Jesus Is King. The clip features Kanye and his father, Ray West, enjoying the scenery of Kanye’s 4,000-acre Wyoming ranch. Watch it below.

Kanye, who says he’s running for president in 2024, much to the delight of FOX News, recently performed another Jesus Is King track, “Closed on Sunday”, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

(Read: Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)

Previous Story
The Newton Brothers on Doctor Sleep and the Difficulty of Scoring to a Heartbeat
No comments