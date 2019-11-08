Kevin Feige says Loki, WandaVision Disney+ shows will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Scarlett Witch, Doctor Strange, and Loki (Marvel)

Given all the content rolling out on Disney+ over the coming months, most Marvel Cinematic Universe mega-fans probably don’t need much convincing to sign up for the new streaming service. Now, however, Marvel’s recently promoted Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige has given comic geeks even more reason to shell out the subscription cost. According to Feige, the upcoming Loki and WandaVision series will tie directly into the next Doctor Strange film, In the Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking to Bloomberg for an in depth feature about Disney+, Feige confirmed that Loki in particular will connect with the Phase 4 film. “I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before,” he said. “But it does.”



Given how closely linked the MCU entries are and the fact that Marvel Studios has taken over TV duties from Marvel Television, confirmation that the Disney+ shows will connect with the feature films isn’t terribly surprising news. Many already assumed that WandaVision, set to star Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch, would lead into the next Doctor Strange, since we previously learned Olsen’s character would be teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch’s in the sequel.

(Read: The 10 Fights That Led to Avengers: Endgame)

The juicy bit here is that Loki, featuring Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, will also set the scene for Multiverse of Madness. There’s solid logic to this, as well, given a particular event in the middle of Avengers: Endgame. (Spoiler alert) During the Time Heist segment of the blockbuster, Iron Man and Ant-Man bungle their retrieval of the Tesseract/Space Stone, which ends up in the hands of the captive 2012 Loki from the original Avengers. He blips out of the scene and is never referenced again. Knowing how powerful the Space Stone is, it’s possible to see how Loki using it might lead to him messing with the newly established multiverse.

Elsewhere in the interview, Feige revealed that Disney+’s Hawkeye limited series set to star Jeremy Renner was originally envisioned as a feature film. Though Renner was already signed on for a solo movie, Feige pitched him on the series instead, and the actor was apparently game. “He totally got it and said, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” recalled Feige.

Disney+ launches on November 12th. WandaVision and Loki are both expected to debut on the streamer in spring 2021, followed by Hawkeye in the fall. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, meanwhile, is set for May 7th, 2021.