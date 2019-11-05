Killswitch Engage announce 2020 North American tour with August Burns Red

Killswitch Engage will continue to tour behind their latest album, Atonement, well into 2020. The Massachusetts band has just announced a monthlong spring North American outing with Pennsylvania metalcore act August Burns Red serving as main support.

The tour kicks off March 10th at the Augora Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs through an April 12th show at the House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts. Additional support acts are expected to be announced shortly.



Atonement marked Killswitch Engage’s first album under a new deal with Metal Blade Records. The band’s eighth LP overall earned high marks in our review of the LP when it arrived in August.

(Read: Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach on New Album, Metalcore, and More)

August Burns Red’s last album was 2017’s Phantom Anthem, but the band recently revealed it was working on a new LP, likely for a 2020 release.

Tickets to the tour will be go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time, and will be available here. See the full itinerary below.

Killswitch Engage and August Burns Red 2020 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

03/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/18 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

03/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes

03/23 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/25 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

03/29 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

03/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

04/10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues