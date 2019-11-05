Killswitch Engage announce 2020 North American tour with August Burns Red

Killswitch Engage will continue to tour behind their latest album, Atonement, well into 2020. The Massachusetts band has just announced a monthlong spring North American outing with Pennsylvania metalcore act August Burns Red serving as main support.
The tour kicks off March 10th at the Augora Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs through an April 12th show at the House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts. Additional support acts are expected to be announced shortly.
Atonement marked Killswitch Engage’s first album under a new deal with Metal Blade Records. The band’s eighth LP overall earned high marks in our review of the LP when it arrived in August.
(Read: Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach on New Album, Metalcore, and More)
August Burns Red’s last album was 2017’s Phantom Anthem, but the band recently revealed it was working on a new LP, likely for a 2020 release.
Tickets to the tour will be go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time, and will be available here. See the full itinerary below.
Killswitch Engage and August Burns Red 2020 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
03/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
03/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/18 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
03/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes
03/23 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/25 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
03/29 – Boise, ID @ Revolution
03/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
04/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
04/10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues