King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce three-hour marathon concerts

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Prolific Australian rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have already released two albums this year, Fishing for Fishies and Infest the Rat’s Nest. Now, the sultans of psychedelia are ready to head out on tour, but it’s not easy to create a setlist when you’ve put out 15 albums in the last seven years. To solve this problem, King Gizzard have announced a pair of extra long marathon shows among a dozen new tour dates.

For these two marathon performances, scheduled for The Greek Theatre and Red Rocks in the US next spring, the band will play a three-hour set that spans all 15 albums in their discography. The other ten tour dates take them to Asia and Australia. Check out the full tour below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 16th at Noon EST, through the band’s website.



(Read: 2017 Band of the Year: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2019-20 Tour Dates

11/15 – Jakarta, ID @ Ornaments

11/16 – Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

11/21 – Shanghai, CN @ Modern Sky Lab SH

11/23-24 – Singapore, Singapore @ Neon Lights Festival

01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02/01 – Brisbane, AU@ Laneway Festival Brisbane

02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney

02/07 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

02/09 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival Fremantle

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

05/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

* = Marathon Set shows