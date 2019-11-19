King Krule shares Hey World! short film featuring new music, announces 2020 tour: Watch

King Krule, photo by Charlotte Patmore

It’s been two years since the release of The Ooz, the Mercury Prize-nominated album from King Krule. The London-based musician hasn’t quite announced a follow-up, though he has shared something today that’s almost just as promising: a short film featuring four new songs. King Krule has also lined up an extensive run of 2020 tour dates.

The musician born Archy Marshall has released Hey World!, a 16-minute short film done in collaboration with director Charlotte Patmore. The visual captures King Krule performing four solo tracks titled “Perfecto Miserable”, “Alone, Omen 3”, “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On”, and “Energy Fleets”. He previously unveiled a short film called Live on the Moon in 2018.



As for the UK indie rocker’s upcoming live schedule, he’s expected to tour North America, the UK, and Europe next spring. Cities here and abroad include Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Manchester, as well as Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, and New York.

Check out Hey World! below, followed by King Krule’s full concert itinerary. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22nd and will be available here.

King Krule 2020 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Brussels, BE @ AB

03/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

03/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hall

03/08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/19 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

03/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/24 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek

04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

04/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre