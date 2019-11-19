King Krule shares Hey World! short film featuring new music, announces 2020 tour: Watch

It’s been two years since the release of The Ooz, the Mercury Prize-nominated album from King Krule. The London-based musician hasn’t quite announced a follow-up, though he has shared something today that’s almost just as promising: a short film featuring four new songs. King Krule has also lined up an extensive run of 2020 tour dates.
The musician born Archy Marshall has released Hey World!, a 16-minute short film done in collaboration with director Charlotte Patmore. The visual captures King Krule performing four solo tracks titled “Perfecto Miserable”, “Alone, Omen 3”, “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On”, and “Energy Fleets”. He previously unveiled a short film called Live on the Moon in 2018.
As for the UK indie rocker’s upcoming live schedule, he’s expected to tour North America, the UK, and Europe next spring. Cities here and abroad include Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Manchester, as well as Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, and New York.
Check out Hey World! below, followed by King Krule’s full concert itinerary. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22nd and will be available here.
King Krule 2020 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Brussels, BE @ AB
03/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
03/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hall
03/08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/19 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
03/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/24 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek
04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
04/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
04/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre