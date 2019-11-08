King Princess claims her TV throne with “Hit the Back” performance on Colbert: Watch

King Princess on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

King Princess finally made her TV debut, and it was as hypnotizing as you’d expect. The indie pop star stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to perform “Hit the Back”. She also delivered “1950” as an online exclusive, and you can watch both performances below.

King Princess’ appearance on Colbert came in celebration of her debut album, Cheap Queen. While the LP features guest contributions from stars like Father John Misty and Tobias Jesso Jr., its brightest moments come when the artist herself turns from one mood to another mid-song.



“Hit the Back” is arguably the best example of this. It begins as as a bare melody driven by piano and processed strings, but once the bridge kicks in, so do humming synths and snappy percussion. That’s when King Princess lets her voice explode in a burst of disco pop bliss. While performing the track live on Colbert, she leaned into the song’s twists, making good use of the stage by pacing all over, climbing up stairs, and giving a stunning vocal performance that brought to mind Christine and the Queens.

As an online bonus, King Princess also broke out the ballad “1950”. Though the song comes from her debut EP, Make My Bed, it made enough waves on alt-rock radio last year to warrant her pulling it out for the Colbert crowd. It’s a more intimate choice, for sure, but it’s equally stirring, especially for those who haven’t seen her live before. Watch replays of both performances below.

King Princess is celebrating the release of her debut album on her extensive North American tour. She’ll remain on the road through next spring, including festival performances at Corona Capital and Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. Grab tickets to all of her shows here.