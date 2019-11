King Princess on SNL

Breakout pop star King Princess continued her meteoric rise this weekend by serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She performed a pair of tracks from her recently released debut album, Cheap Queen: “1950” and “Hit the Back”. Replay both performances below.

Earlier this month, King Princess made her late-night TV debut on Colbert. Next year, she’s set to join Harry Styles on the road as a support act for his “Love On Tour”.