KISS unveil more than 70 new dates for “End of the Road Tour”

KISS, photo by Autumn Andel

Not only are KISS fans rocking out on the band’s current KISS Kruise, they’re also getting hit with lots of big news from the band. The latest bit of info from the ship is the announcement of more than 70 dates and cities that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will play in 2020 as part of their ongoing “End of the Road” farewell tour.

Earlier, KISS had announced that the tour’s final show would take place on July 17th, 2021 in New York City. Now, Ultimate Classic Rock reports that a new run of 2020 shows were listed on screens throughout the ship. All told, more than 70 shows were revealed for 2020, including the dates for next year’s KISS Kruise.



The newly unveiled dates begin with a February 1st show in Manchester, New Hampshire, and run through an October 3rd concert in Ft. Worth. In between, they’ll play shows across North America, South America, and Europe. They’ll then set sail on the 10th edition of the Kiss Kruise, taking place October 30th through November 4th.

(Buy: Tickets to KISS’ Upcoming Shows)

KISS’ “End of the Road Tour” kicked off earlier this year on January 31st in Vancouver, British Columbia, which means it will have run for two and a half years when it winds down in July 2021.

Prior to the 2020 dates, KISS will close out 2019 with a previously announced tour of Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. See their full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here once the shows go on sale.

KISS 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

11/19 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

11/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/23 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Number 1 Sports Ground

11/26 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

11/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/30 – Melbourne, @ Rod Laver Arena

12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

12/08 – Sendai, JP @ Xebio Arena Sendai

12/11 – Tokyo JP @ Tokyo Dome

12/14 – Morioka JP @ Morioka Takaya Arena

12/17 – Osaka JP @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

12/19 – Nagoya JP @ Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

02/01 – Manchester, NH

02/04 – Allentown, PA

02/05 – Buffalo, NY

02/07 – Charlottesville, VA

02/08 – Greensboro, NC

02/11 – Columbia, SC

02/13 – Lexington, KY

02/15 – Peoria, IL

02/16 – Fort Wayne, IN

02/18 – Springfield, MO

02/19 – Wichita, KS

02/21 – Sioux City, IA

02/22 – Grand Forks, ND

02/24 – St. Paul, MN

02/25 – Lincoln, NE

02/29 – Laughlin, NV

03/02 – Bakersfield, CA

03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

03/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

03/09 – El Paso, TX

03/10 – Lubbock, TX

03/12 – Tulsa, OK

03/14 – Lafayette, LA

03/15 – Biloxi, MS

04/24 – San Salvador, SV

04/28 – San Jose, CR

04/30 – Bogata, CO

05/02 – Lima, PE

05/05 – Santiago, CL

05/07 – Asuncion, PY

05/09 – Buenos Aires, RA @ Campo Argentino De Polo

05/12 – Porto Alegro, BR

05/14 – Curitiba, BR

05/16 – Sao Paulo, BR

05/19 – Uberlandia, BR

06/09 – Paris, FR

06/12 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

06/14 – Dortmund, DE

06/15 – Hamburg, DE

06/18 – Copenhagen, DK

06/20 – Sandnes, NO

06/23 – Gothenburg, SE

06/25 – Stockholm, SE

06/27 – Helsinki, FI

06/29 – Kaunas, LT

07/01 – Prague, CZ

07/04 – Barcelona, ES

07/05 – Madrid, ES

07/07 – Lisbon, PT

07/10 – Frankfurt, DE

07/11 – Stuttgart, DE

07/13 – Verona, IT

07/15 – Gilwice, PO

07/16 – Budapest, HU

07/18 – Sofia, BU

07/21 – Geneva, CH

07/25 – Johannesburg, SA

08/28 – Mansfield, MA

08/29 – Hartford, CT

08/31 – Canandaigua, NY

09/01 – Bangor, ME

09/04 – Atlantic City, NJ

09/05 – Burgettstown, PA

09/08 – Atlanta, GA

09/09 – Raleigh, NC

09/11 – Clarkston, MI

09/13 – Tinley Park, IL

09/14 – Dayton, OH

09/15 – Milwaukee, WI

09/19 – George, WA

09/20 – Ridgefield, WA

09/22 – Boise, ID

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT

09/26 – San Bernardino, CA

09/27 – Chula Vista, CA

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ

10/01 – Austin, TX

10/03 – Ft. Worth, TX

10/30-11/04: Kiss Kruise X

07/17 – New York, NY (2021 date – final show)

* makeup date for postponed 2019 show