KISS played a show for great white sharks, but no sharks showed up: Watch

KISS on a boat, via YouTube

KISS recently canceled their tour of Australia and New Zealand due to singer-guitarist Paul Stanley’s battle with the flu. However, the other three members still made their way Down Under to play a single gig for an audience of great white sharks.

As previously reported, KISS were booked to perform a concert aboard a boat off the coast of Port Lincoln in support of the Australian Marine Conservation Society. The show was part of a tourism campaign for Airbnb. The idea was to entice great white sharks, who apparently “love the low-frequency sounds of rock and roll”.



With Paul Stanley still recovering from the flu at home, bassist-singer Gene Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer, and drummer Eric Singer played aboard a boat that included only eight paying customers and a handful of media. Other boats also surrounded the gig for a total audience of about 50 people.

According to Australia’s ABC Eyre Peninsula, KISS rocked the boat, but no sharks actually turned up. “The guys were tight, they were right into it, it was loud, there were lights, there were smoke machines,” said the event’s host, Matt Waller. “It was everything that a KISS concert should be.”

Perhaps Stanley’s high-pitched wail would have attracted a few sharks, but now we’ll never know. Nonetheless, Waller reports that Simmons told a few autograph seekers, “Guys, this is probably the most interesting gig I’ve ever done. I’d want my own autograph after this.”

KISS will be playing to a lot more than eight paying customers when they continue their ongoing “End of the Road” farewell tour in 2020. The band just announced more than 70 new dates for the trek, taking place in North America, South America, and Europe. Before that, they will hit Japan for a short run in December. Pick up tickets here.

Watch KISS trying to entice great white sharks in the video below, and wonder to yourself why this was not a scene in This Is Spinal Tap.