KISS, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

KISS recently revealed more than 70 new dates and cities for their “End of the Road” farewell tour. Today, they unveiled the venues for the shows, which will take place in North America, South America, and Europe.

In a new press release, KISS are calling these 2020 dates the “last legs” of their tour. The band also confirmed that their final concert will be a one-off July 21st, 2021, show at a venue to be determined in New York City. Tickets for the newly announced North American shows will be available beginning Friday, November 22nd via Ticketmaster.



Along with the new tour details, KISS issued the following statement:

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

KISS were set to hit Australia and New Zealand next as the next leg of their “End of the Road” tour. However, the entire leg has been canceled as singer-guitarist Paul Stanley battles a “bad case” of the flu.

The shows were set to kick off next Tuesday (November 16th) in Perth, Australia, and run through a December 3rd gig in Aukland, New Zealand. Originally, KISS had moved the Perth concert to the end of the tour, and canceled the Aukland show, with hopes that Stanley would have time to recover. But ultimately the decision was made to nix the entire outing.

Regarding the Australia tour cancellation, the band stated:

“Earlier this week it was announced that U.S doctors had advised Paul Stanley to rest due to a bad case of influenza, prompting the rescheduling of the tour’s first show in Perth to the end of the run and the cancellation of New Zealand. It was hoped the extra few days rest would allow Stanley the chance for a complete recovery so the tour could proceed as planned. However unfortunately this has not occurred. Stanley has an additional infection in his throat requiring complete vocal rest and medication for at least two weeks and possibly longer.”

Stanley himself followed with a statement of his own:

“Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our ‘End of the Road’ tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep. We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor’s orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, KISS.”

Among the concerts the band planned to play in Australia was a unique “Shark Rock City” show off the coast of Port Lincoln, where KISS were essentially going to perform a gig for great white sharks as part of a boat tour. Apparently, the sharks “love the low-frequency sounds of rock and roll.”

KISS’ “End of the Road” tour kicked off this past January in Vancouver, Canada. We caught the second date of the tour in Portland, Oregon. See our review and photo gallery of that show.

As of now, KISS still have a Japan tour planned for December of this year. The band’s updated itinerary can be seen below. You can find tickets to all upcoming dates here.