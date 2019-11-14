KISS recently revealed more than 70 new dates and cities for their “End of the Road” farewell tour. Today, they unveiled the venues for the shows, which will take place in North America, South America, and Europe.
In a new press release, KISS are calling these 2020 dates the “last legs” of their tour. The band also confirmed that their final concert will be a one-off July 21st, 2021, show at a venue to be determined in New York City. Tickets for the newly announced North American shows will be available beginning Friday, November 22nd via Ticketmaster.
Along with the new tour details, KISS issued the following statement:
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”
KISS were set to hit Australia and New Zealand next as the next leg of their “End of the Road” tour. However, the entire leg has been canceled as singer-guitarist Paul Stanley battles a “bad case” of the flu.
The shows were set to kick off next Tuesday (November 16th) in Perth, Australia, and run through a December 3rd gig in Aukland, New Zealand. Originally, KISS had moved the Perth concert to the end of the tour, and canceled the Aukland show, with hopes that Stanley would have time to recover. But ultimately the decision was made to nix the entire outing.
Regarding the Australia tour cancellation, the band stated:
“Earlier this week it was announced that U.S doctors had advised Paul Stanley to rest due to a bad case of influenza, prompting the rescheduling of the tour’s first show in Perth to the end of the run and the cancellation of New Zealand. It was hoped the extra few days rest would allow Stanley the chance for a complete recovery so the tour could proceed as planned. However unfortunately this has not occurred. Stanley has an additional infection in his throat requiring complete vocal rest and medication for at least two weeks and possibly longer.”
Stanley himself followed with a statement of his own:
“Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our ‘End of the Road’ tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep. We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor’s orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, KISS.”
Among the concerts the band planned to play in Australia was a unique “Shark Rock City” show off the coast of Port Lincoln, where KISS were essentially going to perform a gig for great white sharks as part of a boat tour. Apparently, the sharks “love the low-frequency sounds of rock and roll.”
KISS’ “End of the Road” tour kicked off this past January in Vancouver, Canada. We caught the second date of the tour in Portland, Oregon. See our review and photo gallery of that show.
As of now, KISS still have a Japan tour planned for December of this year. The band’s updated itinerary can be seen below. You can find tickets to all upcoming dates here.
KISS 2019-2021 Tour Dates:
11/16 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
11/18 – Port Lincoln, AU @ Boat Ride (show for great white sharks)
11/19 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
11/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
11/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
11/23 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Number 1 Sports Ground
11/26 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
11/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
11/30 – Melbourne, @ Rod Laver Arena
12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
12/08 – Sendai, JP @ Xebio Arena Sendai
12/11 – Tokyo JP @ Tokyo Dome
12/14 – Morioka JP @ Morioka Takaya Arena
12/17 – Osaka JP @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
12/19 – Nagoya JP @ Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
02/01 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
02/04 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
02/05 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
02/07 – Charlottesville, VA @John Paul Jones Arena
02/08 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
02/11 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
02/13 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
02/15 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
02/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen Country War Memorial Coliseum
02/18 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
02/19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
02/21 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
02/22 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
02/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
02/29 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center
03/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
03/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
03/09 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
03/10 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
03/12 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/14 – Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome
03/15 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
04/30 – Bogata, CO @ Movistar Arena
05/02 – Lima, PE @ Arena Costa Verde
05/09 – Buenos Aires, RA @ Campo Argentino De Polo
05/12 – Porto Alegro, BR @ Arena Do Gremio
05/14 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminsky
05/16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
05/17 – Ribeirao Preto, BR @ Arena Eurobike
05/19 – Uberlandia, BR @ Estadio Parque Do Sabia
05/21 – Brasilia, Brasil @ Nilson Nelson
06/09 – Paris, FR @ Accors Hotel Arena
06/12 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival
06/14 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle
06/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival
06/20 – Sandnes, NO @ Osterhuis Arena
06/29 – Kaunas, LT @ Zalgiris Arena
07/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
07/05 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Arena
07/10 – Frankfurt, @ Festhalle
07/11 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle
07/13 – Verona, IT @ Arena Di Verona
07/15 – Gilwice, PO @ Arena Gliwice
07/16 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
07/18 – Sofia, BU @ Armeec Arena
07/25 – Johannesburg, SA @ Ticketpro Dome
08/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
08/31 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
09/03 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
09/04 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/05 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
09/11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/14 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center
09/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
09/19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/20 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/22 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/27 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
10/02 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
10/30-11/04: Kiss Kruise X
07/21 – New York, NY (2021 date – final show)