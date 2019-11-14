Kodak Black sent prison guard to hospital after grabbing his testicles in drug-addled fight: Report

Kodak Black, still via YouTube/WPLG Local 10

Yesterday, Kodak Black was handed a 46-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges. Considering the rapper’s long, sordid record and the potential 10-year maximum penalty, it could have been much worse. In fact, prosecutors were hoping for closer to eight years, claiming Black was far from reformed. As evidence, Assistant US Attorney Bruce Brown brought up a recent prison fight that ended with Black hospitalizing a guard after forcefully grabbing his testicles.

The brawl reportedly went down on October 29th, about two weeks prior to Kodak Black’s sentencing and five months after his bond request was denied. As the Miami Herald notes (via Complex), Black allegedly got into a spat with corrections officers while he was on drugs. One guard pepper-sprayed the 22-year-old rapper, who retaliated by throwing two punches and then taking a tight grip on the guard’s junk. It took four officers to finally restrain Black, but it was too late.



Apparently, Black had such a firm hold on the guard’s testicles that “his abdomen and intestinal wall were breached.” The officer was hospitalized with a hernia and is awaiting surgery.

While the judge chose not to factor the incident in to his sentencing, he still wasn’t impressed with Black’s record. “Young people do stupid things and I normally give them a break for that,” Judge Federico Moreno told Black (born Dieuson Octave and later changing his name to Bill K. Kapri) at the hearing. “The problem is that you have been doing stupid things since 15.”

Although the crotch crunch didn’t impact Kodak Black’s prison time, it certainly won’t help with any potential appeals or parole applications. Nor will the criminal sexual conduct charges he’s still facing in South Carolina. His failure to report that case on a Firearms Transaction Record while attempting to purchase a gun, in addition to using a false social security number on a separate FTR, led to his current prison stint.

What’s more, he was detained at the US-Canadian border back in April after officers found a Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana in one of his vehicles. That led to another felony criminal possession of a weapon charge and misdemeanor marijuana charge. The rapper posted bail and infamously departed the police station with a wall of $100 bills in front of his face.