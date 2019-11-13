Kodak Black sentenced to 46 months in prison

Kodak Black

Kodak Black has been sentenced to 46 months in a federal prison.

The 22-year-old rapper, born Dieuson Octave, was arrested in May 2019 by federal and local authorities on weapons charges. He subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges in August.



The “Zeze” rapper was detained shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. According to an indictment filed in the Southern District of Florida, he knowingly made a false or fictitious statement when attempting to purchase a firearm on two occasions over the last year. A judge denied his request for bond after concluding he was “danger to the community,” and he remained in custody prior to his sentencing.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Black was already out on bond awaiting trial in South Carolina on criminal sexual conduct charges. Additionally, in April 2019 he was detained at the US-Canadian border after being found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana. He was subsequently charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. After posting bail, the rapper infamously left the police station by covering his face with hundred dollar bills.