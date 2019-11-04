Kyle Meredith With... Leslie Odom Jr.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. speaks with Kyle Meredith about Mr., which is being billed as his first album of all original material. The former Aaron Burr details his time spent at Skywalker Ranch, creating music that speaks to past legends like Nat King Cole and Cab Calloway, and preparing for his first national tour. Odom is also starring in the new film, Harriet, and the soon-to-be-released Sopranos prequel, and discusses how both of those projects found their way into the lyrics and themes of his new music.

