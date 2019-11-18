Menu
Alice Cooper on Returning to His Detroit Roots

Legendary rocker details his new covers album, Breadcrumbs

by
on November 18, 2019, 10:38am
Kyle Meredith With... Alice Cooper
Kyle Meredith With... Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper chats with Kyle Meredith about his latest album, Breadcrumbs, which finds the legendary shock-rocker digging into his Detroit roots to cover MC5, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels. The two discuss some of the history of Motor City punk, how the city’s sound is still evident in artists like Jack White, and how it’s influenced his own sound through the years. Cooper also teases next year’s album and revisits his recent venture with Hollywood Vampires. And finally, he shares a story about the rarest collectible in his catalogue.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

