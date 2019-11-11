Beck on Being a Fashion Icon, Working with Pharrell, and Living in the Information Age

Kyle Meredith With... Beck

Beck jumps on the phone with Kyle Meredith to talk about his 14th LP, Hyperspace. The alt legend digs into the album’s unsettling themes, working with Pharrell Williams to find its futuristic laid-back sound, and life in the information age. Also known for his iconic music videos, we hear what it’s like to be nostalgically tied to a four-minute image, and as a fashion icon, what Beck gets from that art form as well.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

