Cigarettes After Sex On Hopes for Scoring Films

Kyle Meredith With... Cigarettes After Sex

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Cigarettes After Sex frontman Greg Gonzalez gives Kyle Meredith a ring to dive into the details behind the band’s sophomore album Cry. Gonzalez discusses how location has always influenced his songs, and why it’s no coincidence that their two albums share a lot of the same aesthetics since his idea for the group has some pretty specific parameters. We also hear how cinema factors into his writing, his hopes to get into scoring and soundtracking in the near future, a penchant for writing sexual lyrics, and how Shania Twain, Selena, and Brooks & Dunn were all strong influences.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter