Cold War Kids on Getting Funky and Playing Disco

Kyle Meredith With... Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids frontman Nathan Willett calls up Kyle Meredith to get into the details about New Age Norms 1. The album’s the first in a proposed trilogy that finds the alt rockers going full-on funk and disco with certain tracks. Willett discusses being more lyrically focused than in past sessions, the art of writing an effective political song, and what we can expect from the forthcoming sequels. In fact, the next edition will arrive in early 2020, comes produced by Sean Everett, and we’re told will be a more organic LP featuring more contributions from other members than the first volume.

