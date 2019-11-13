Kyle Meredith With... Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson dials up Kyle Meredith to discuss his new six-part docuseries, Hobo Fabulous, which just arrived on Comedy Dynamics. The former host of The Late Late Show takes us through the concept of his most recent tour — a full show with no politics — and the behind-the-scenes look we get that reveals his process and features interviews from his team and family.

Ferguson also talks about what it’s like to go from doing a new nightly monologue during his late night stint to having the same set for months on stage, PC culture as a comedian, and his upcoming movie projects. He also says that this is more than likely his last stand-up tour as he looks to close that chapter of his life for new experiences.

