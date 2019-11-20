FKA twigs on Acting with Shia LaBeouf in Honey Boy

Kyle Meredith With... FKA twigs

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



FKA twigs has returned with her sophomore LP, Magdalene, once again showcasing her unique melodies, abstract movements, and heartbreaking lyrics. The artist born Tahliah Barnett jumps on the phone with Kyle Meredith to discuss how the meaning behind the album’s songs have changed, the compassion within the lyrics, and whether or not she finds the songwriting process cathartic. Twigs also talks about reference points in artists such as Kate Bush, Adam and The Ants, and Nina Simone, how her career as a trained dancer has lead her to using swords in her live show, and her involvement in the Shia LaBeouf film Honey Boy.

Want to see FKA twigs live? Get tickets here!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter