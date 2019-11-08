Nick Offerman on His Love for Wilco

Kyle Meredith With... Nick Offerman

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Nick Offerman joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his latest stand-up tour, All Rise, which finds the humorist widening the scope of our current political era to encompass the follies of all humankind. We hear about Offerman’s ties to Kentucky farming through his friendship with author/poet Wendell Berry, whose 2017 documentary Look & See Offerman produced, teaming up with wife Megan Mullally to direct the latest stage show, and his musical collaborations with Mark Rivers (of Mouse Rat, for you Parks and Rec fans) and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. In fact, Nick and Kyle wax deep on the joys of Wilco as well as They Might Be Giants, whose video for “The Greatest” features Offerman in a starring role.

Want to see Nick Offerman live? Get your tickets here!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter