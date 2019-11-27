Kyle Meredith With... Patrick Watson

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Patrick Watson speaks with Kyle Meredith about his latest record, Wave, and how it’s inspired by Thom Yorke, Frank Ocean, and Talk Talk. Watson dives into his appreciation for the architecture of hip-hop’s song structures, how well-worn formulas have started to pass, and his work on the final Leonard Cohen album. We also hear about his appreciation for visuals and how Twin Peaks makes a strong showing in this new album.

Want to see Patrick Watson live? Get your tickets now!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter