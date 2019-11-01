Push Baby on Changing Their Entire Identity

Kyle Meredith With... Push Baby

Push Baby singer-songwriter Jake Roche, who splits time on the mic and on screen in films like Finding Neverland, joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the four-year hiatus that found the band searching for their own voice and sound. More specifically, learning a new songwriting craft and changing their entire identity, starting with their name (formerly Rixton). Roche also details the process of injecting art into pop on their debut EP Woah, tackling themes such as toxic masculinity, and his love of The 1975, which he and the band namecheck in their song “thenineteenseventyfive”.

