Lakeith Stanfield releases Charlamagne tha God diss track “Automatic”: Stream

Lakeith Stanfield and Charlamagne tha God have gotten into a public fight, and Stanfield just raised the stakes by releasing “Automatic” — a diss track that appears to be the lead single from his upcoming album.

Over the weekend, Stanfield took to Instagram to call out certain black media outlets that “bolster faux vanity and hold a white supremacists scope over black men and women, often highlighting negative attributes and downplaying mind-expanding ones.” The Shade Room, Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Lipstick Alley, and WorldStarHipHop were named specifically, and Charlamagne tha God was quick to defend his radio show, dubbing Stanfield The Breakfast Club’s “Donkey of the Day”. Stanfield then responded again, this time in a 13-minute clip, where he accused Charlamagne of only proving his point.



All of this context is needed to understand why Charlamagne appears in “Automatic”, the song Stanfield dropped over the weekend. Right from the jump, he goes hard, spitting lines about depictions of black Americans getting shot down and other instances of “fake shit”. “I’m black/ I’m Atlanta/ I’m the hall of fame,” he raps. “It’s The Cure/ You’re afraid/ You’re a Charlagmagne.” Stream it below.

Stanfield’s rapping abilities shouldn’t come as a surprise given he flexed that skill expertly in both Sorry to Bother You and Short Term 12. But “Automatic” isn’t just a standalone diss track where he got to show off his flow. According to his YouTube page, “Automatic” is from an upcoming project titled Self Control that’s about “embracing the chaotic”. An official album release is “coming later”.

The song arrives with a video of sorts, too. What appears to be a visualizer parodying Charlamagne, by dressing him as the racist cartoon Sambo and writing “self-control” on his teeth, is quickly followed by clips of car crashes, South Park farts, boxing tournaments, and even a shot of Lakeith’s character in Get Out mid-realization. Watch it below.

Last year, Charlamagne’s sexual assault and domestic abuse allegations resurfaced. Back in 2001, Charlamagne was accused of raping a 15-year-old. He wound up pleading guilty to a lesser charge, but his accuser wanted to reopen the case to find proper closure.